Bank Sues Pa. La Quinta Inn For $8M Over Defaulted Loan

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 3:57 PM EST) -- A national banking association is demanding a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, La Quinta Inn location repay $7.9 million for a $6 million loan borrowed in 2017, according to a complaint filed Thursday in Pennsylvania federal court. Wilmington Trust, National Association, said in the filing that the inn still owes $5.8 million for the loan but due to various interests, fees and costs calculated from April until November, the total amounts to nearly $8 million. "Beginning with the payment date for May 2020, borrower failed to pay to lender within seven days or at any other time the monthly debt service payment amounts or...

