Northeast Applebee's Franchisee Hit With Wage Suit

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:53 PM EST) -- An Applebee's International Inc. franchisee with locations in New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania underpaid employees by making them do untipped work and unpaid work before and after their shifts, two servers said in a proposed collective and class action in New York federal court.

In the lawsuit filed Thursday, servers Tammy Dees and Dakota Boland accused T.L. Cannon Corp., which according to its website owns and operates 59 Applebee's Neighborhood Grill & Bar restaurants in three Northeastern states, of violating the Fair Labor Standards Act when it failed to pay them properly for the hours worked, in addition to not providing...

