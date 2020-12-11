Biden May Have Difficulty Shifting Course On Iran Sanctions

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:21 PM EST) -- Since the U.S. pulled out of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, President Donald Trump's strategy vis-à-vis Iran has been to apply maximum pressure on the regime and force Iran's leaders to accept a new agreement that not only addresses its nuclear ambitions, but also its ballistic missiles program, assistance to terror organizations, human rights violations and other malign activities. A key component of this campaign has been the imposition — and reimposition — of economic sanctions against Iran, which target virtually every aspect of its economy. While these sanctions unquestionably have devastated Iranian economic growth, they have done little to date...

