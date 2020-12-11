House Ways And Means Chair Pushes For US-EU Trade Deal

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:38 PM EST) -- The House Ways and Means chairman called on the incoming Biden administration to restart trade talks with the European Union, saying Friday that a revitalized U.S.-EU relationship would bolster Washington against an ascendant Beijing. Though past administrations' attempts to negotiate a trans-Atlantic trade accord fell flat, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., urged President-elect Joe Biden to try again, holding up the U.S.' successful renegotiation of the North American Free Trade Agreement as providing a blueprint for success in Europe. Neal argued that pursuing a trade agreement with the EU was the logical step forward for the U.S., whose economy is likely to...

