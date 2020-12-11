Phillies Say Redesigned Phanatic Is Legal No Matter What

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:30 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball's Philadelphia Phillies are aiming for a walk-off victory in their yearlong battle over the rights to the Phanatic mascot, arguing they can continue to use a modified costume that debuted this year no matter how the case shakes out. In a filing Thursday, the team said that even if designers Wayde Harrison and Bonnie Erickson can invoke the Copyright Act's so-called termination right to win back the rights to the original design from the 1970s, the team can still use a slightly updated "P2" Phanatic introduced in February. "The Phillies' utilization right includes the right to reproduce P2,...

