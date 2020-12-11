Corpus Christi Must Face Builder's Suit, Texas Justices Say

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- The Texas Supreme Court on Friday said it will not consider the city of Corpus Christi's effort to get out of a lawsuit brought by Graham Construction Services over a soured $50 million contract to build a wastewater treatment plant. The state's high court denied the city's petition for review, keeping intact a Thirteenth Court of Appeals ruling that maintained the construction company's breach of contract lawsuit against the city. It will not consider the city's argument that leaving the court of appeals decision in place would effectively change the rules for waiving government immunity. The court of appeals ruled in...

