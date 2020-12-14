Billboard Co. Says Pa. Town Bent Rules For Competitor

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:00 PM EST) -- Billboard company Lamar Advantage claimed a Pittsburgh suburb violated its rights by hiring a competitor to put up electronic "welcome signs" on public property without getting the zoning approvals that Lamar had to, according to a lawsuit the company filed in Pennsylvania state court. In the complaint filed in the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas, Lamar said the Robinson Township Board of Commissioners in August approved a contract with PTM Advertising for at least six digital signs on properties owned by the township or its water authority by listing them as welcome signs, but the finished boards include commercial advertising...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS