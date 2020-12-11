Texas Federal Jury Awards $500K Over Trucker-Caused Fire

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:20 PM EST) -- A federal jury in Beaumont, Texas, has awarded $500,000 to a man whose metalworking warehouse was destroyed by fire when a Faenas Transport LLC trucker knocked down a power pole. The jury said Thursday that Faenas driver Alfredo Angel proximately caused the June 2018 "occurrence in question" when he knocked a pole over with his truck. The pole fell onto Jasper Long's warehouse and started a fire that "consumed" it, according to his filings, making Faenas responsible. Long had a 50-year lease on the metal fabrication warehouse in Jasper, Texas, which had started in 1999, according to his filings. Long's lawyer,...

