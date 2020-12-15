Clark Hill Must Face Trimmed Ex-Client Suit, Texas Panel Says

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 6:03 PM EST) -- Clark Hill Strasburger must face a trimmed breach of fiduciary duty suit lodged by a former client, a Texas appellate court held, ruling the law firm's actions prior to an underlying lawsuit stemming from failed rail terminal plans don't relate to the firm's protected right to petition. The three-justice Fifth Court of Appeals panel in Dallas ruled Monday that while Clark Hill's representation of Centurion Logistics LLC's opposing interest owners in a lawsuit is protected under the Texas Citizens Participation Act, actions the law firm allegedly took before the lawsuit was filed are not. The TCPA is an anti-SLAPP law intended...

