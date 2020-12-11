Taxation With Representation: Simpson, Davis Polk, Cleary

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, online payments processor Paysafe Group inks a $9 billion merger, Platinum Equity buys Ingram Micro for roughly $7.2 billion, and Allied Universal acquires fellow private security firm G4S for $5.1 billion. Paysafe's $9B Merger Online payments processor Paysafe Group, guided by Simpson Thacher, has agreed to merge with a Weil Gotshal-advised special purpose acquisition company to create a single provider of financial technology services valued at roughly $9 billion, including debt, the companies said Dec. 7. The Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP team advising Paysafe includes tax partner Drew Purcell. The Weil Gotshal & Manges...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS