Chinese Investment Co. Says $38M Award Must Be Nixed

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Chinese investment company urged a California federal court Thursday to vacate a $38.4 million arbitral award issued to a U.S. construction services company contracted to build a high-rise commercial development in Los Angeles, claiming the contractor's license was suspended during their contract and as a result, the award was based on an illegal agreement. China Oceanwide Holdings Limited said Lendlease Construction Inc.'s arbitration award should be vacated, because the contractor's license was automatically suspended in early 2019. The license was suspended, according to the investment company, because Lendlease went more than 90 days without a responsible managing officer, or RMO,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS