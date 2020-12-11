Shell, Others On Hook For $50M In WWII Fuel Cleanup

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:06 PM EST) -- The U.S. government is entitled to $50 million from oil companies including Shell and Atlantic Richfield for costs incurred during the cleanup of pollution stemming from aviation fuel produced during World War II, a California federal judge has ruled. The oil companies fought the government's claims that they were responsible for bankrolling the cleanup, saying the government didn't adequately prove the direct and indirect costs it said it was owed, but U.S. District Judge Cormac Carney sided with the federal government on Thursday. The dispute stems from contamination associated with World War II aviation fuel, or avgas, that was produced on...

