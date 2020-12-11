FKA Twigs Says 'Dangerous' Shia LaBeouf Abuses Women

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 5:50 PM EST) -- FKA twigs' relationship with Shia LaBeouf was a "living nightmare," the musician said in a lawsuit lodged Friday in Los Angeles, saying the actor beat and berated her, and that he used his reputation as an eccentric artist to continue a pattern of violent abuse toward women. Tahliah Barnett, 32, known professionally as FKA twigs, met LaBeouf on the set of the film "Honey Boy" in 2018 and the two began dating later that year, but it wasn't long before the actor began exhibiting frequent bouts of violent rage and jealousy toward Barnett, according to the complaint that claims sexual battery,...

