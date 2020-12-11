State AGs Press Challenge To OCC's Valid-When-Made Rule

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EST) -- State attorneys general challenging the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's valid-when-made rule have entered a bid for judgment in their California federal court case against the agency, arguing the rule is a deeply flawed product that should be struck down. In court papers filed Thursday, the attorneys general for California, Illinois and New York pushed for summary judgment in their effort to block the OCC rule, saying the agency "seeks to unlawfully extend the reach of interest-rate privileges that Congress granted exclusively to federally chartered banks." The OCC's rule, finalized in May, was a response to the Second Circuit's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS