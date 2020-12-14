Contractor Scoffs At Ex-Partner's Poverty Plea Over Sanctions

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- ProActive Technologies Inc. slammed its former joint-venture partner for dragging its feet despite orders to pay sanctions after its counsel violated a protective order, telling a Virginia federal court that the firm's opposition to the fines was "baseless." In its Friday memorandum, ProActive, a defense contractor operating out of Florida, said that counsel for Advanced Training Group Worldwide Inc. had already admitted to sharing information designated for "Outside Counsel's Eyes Only" with ATG's CEO Adam Newbold. Moreover, ProActive said, ATG's latest argument — that it cannot afford to pay the sanctions — broke with its previous efforts to shake the fines....

