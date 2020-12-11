Lil Wayne's Ex-Manager Sues For Cut Of $100M Universal Deal

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:31 PM EST) -- Lil Wayne's former manager sued the rapper and his record label for $20 million in California state court Thursday, claiming Lil Wayne has refused to pay him his share of proceeds from the recent sale of the hip-hop star's master recordings to Universal Music Group for more than $100 million. Ronald E. Sweeney, a California licensed attorney and Lil Wayne's former personal manager, sued the 38-year-old Grammy-winning rapper, whose legal name is Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., for breach of oral contract, saying he reneged on his promises to pay Sweeney 10% of the sale of his master recordings, 10% of recovery from lawsuits...

