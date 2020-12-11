Del. Chief Urges Creativity When Litigating Patent Eligibility

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 10:05 PM EST) -- Delaware's chief federal judge encouraged attorneys Friday to be creative when proposing solutions to get patent-eligibility issues decided quickly during infringement litigation. During a virtual panel discussion at the Annual Berkeley-Stanford Advanced Patent Law Institute, Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard Stark said he'd consider changing up court procedure to get patent-eligibility questions out of the way quickly. Chief U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark speaks on a panel at the Annual Berkeley-Stanford Advanced Patent Law Institute. He said attorneys should feel free to come to him, preferably through a letter rather than a motion, with creative, case-specific solutions to decide whether...

