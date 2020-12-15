Trump's 'Most-Favored Nation' Rule Faces More Lawsuits

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is facing more litigation challenging a rule that links Medicare reimbursement for dozens of drugs to lower prices paid in other countries, with an oncology practice advocacy group and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. launching new lawsuits. The Community Oncology Alliance and Regeneron both filed lawsuits Friday in Washington, D.C., and New York federal court, respectively, seeking to block the so-called most-favored-nation model for pricing Medicare Part B drugs. Both suits argue that the rule was finalized without the proper notice and public comment period as required by the Administrative Procedure Act. The rule would "force oncologists practicing in community...

