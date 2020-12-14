Hasbro Dodges Suit Over Limited Edition 'Magic' Card Game

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:13 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed a proposed class action from would-be buyers of the Magic: The Gathering card game who say they paid for but never received a limited edition card pack, finding that their eBay orders were never confirmed by game maker Hasbro. U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg dismissed with prejudice Johnathan Erler and 27 other named plaintiffs' suit alleging Hasbro and its subsidiary Wizards of the Coast LLC should compensate them for derailing their purchases, which meant the plaintiffs' only option was to buy the game from third-party retailers at a higher price. The judge found that the...

