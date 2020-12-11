KFC, Taco Bell Workers Get Mail-Ballot Vote In Union Election

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- A National Labor Relations Board official held Friday that workers at a combination Taco Bell and Kentucky Fried Chicken should vote on whether to unionize via mail given the rise in COVID-19 cases in their area, directing an election in an industry that has largely evaded organized labor. NLRB regional director Paul J. Murphy wasn't persuaded by arguments from Pak Norwich Management Inc., which operates the restaurant in Norwich, New York, that an in-person election "would allow for maximum employee participation" in the vote on whether about 20 workers at the facility should be represented by the Retail, Wholesale and Department...

