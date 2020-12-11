Monaco Bank Gets Tangled In $92M Russian Award Feud

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:10 PM EST) -- A former business partner of an alleged real estate fraudster opened a new front Friday in his worldwide bid to enforce a $92 million arbitral award against the former Russian politician, accusing a Monaco-based bank and others of helping to hide the fortune on which the man's "criminal empire" is based. In a sweeping racketeering complaint filed in Los Angeles, Vitaly Ivanovich Smagin accuses Compagnie Monégasque De Banque, or CMB Bank, of being the only bank that will hide and protect Ashot Yegiazaryan's "dirty money" — the product of an alleged criminal empire worth hundreds of millions of dollars. Smagin, who...

