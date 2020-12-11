Shell Unit's Failed Atty DQ Bid Faulted For Lack Of Research

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 9:59 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge nixed a Shell subsidiary's attempt to disqualify a rival oil field company's attorney for having previously worked with the subsidiary on matters relating to the patent case at hand, saying Friday that the disqualification bid seemed to be the result of a lack of sufficient research. U.S. District Judge Nancy F. Atlas declined to sanction oil field technology company Enventure Global Technology Inc., a Royal Dutch Shell PLC subsidiary, for its bid to disqualify the attorneys for oil field equipment provider Weatherford International Ltd., but she did note that the sanctions bid was "not unfounded." "It appears...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS