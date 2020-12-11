Nike Settles Sneaker Trademark Fight With Designer

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:43 PM EST) -- Nike Inc. reached a settlement Friday to end a lawsuit that accused a Los Angeles streetwear designer of selling "reinterpreted" Dunk sneakers that were actually just counterfeits. The sneaker giant told a California federal judge that it had "entered into a confidential settlement agreement" with Warren Lotas to end a lawsuit that accused him of trying to dupe "sneakerheads" with the fake shoes. Terms of the settlement were not disclosed in court filings, and attorneys for both sides did not immediately respond to requests for comment Friday. Nike sued Lotas in October over his announcement of the Warren Lotas X Staple...

