9th Circ. Urged To Void MoneyLion's Arbitration Agreement

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 7:48 PM EST) -- A MoneyLion consumer suing the mobile banking company for being a "high-tech debt trap" urged the Ninth Circuit on Friday to reverse a lower court's ruling that her claims must be sent to arbitration, arguing that the agreement's language runs afoul of a California Supreme Court ruling. Michael R. Owens of Edgar Law Firm LLC, arguing on behalf of his client Marggieh DiCarlo, told the panel during a video conference hearing that the "McGill rule" established in the California high court's McGill v. Citibank NA 2017 ruling said arbitration provisions are invalid if they prevent an individual from seeking public injunctive...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS