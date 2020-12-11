Arnold & Porter Lowers Fees Judge Called 'Not Reasonable'

Law360 (December 11, 2020, 8:47 PM EST) -- Arnold & Porter agreed Friday to reduce the legal fees it will collect from the federal government as part of resolving litigation over expedited traveler security clearance programs, after a District of Columbia federal judge last month slammed the firm's initial ask as "not reasonable." The firm agreed to reduce the fees from $212,140 to $87,901 after U.S. District Judge Richard J. Leon criticized Arnold & Porter in November for using too many attorneys in the case and for looking to charge its standard corporate rates. "The parties agree that Arnold & Porter was under no obligation to accept any reduced...

