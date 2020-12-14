Firm DQ'd From $1.6M Securities Fraud Suit Over Phone Calls

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge has tossed Atlanta-based firm Busch Slipakoff Mills & Slomka LLC from a $1.6 million securities fraud suit after determining that its attorneys "undermined the adversarial process" through unauthorized phone calls. U.S. District Judge Steven D. Grimberg on Friday disqualified Busch Slipakoff from representing Berkeley Ventures II LLC in its case against Sionic Mobile Corp. over allegations that the mobile consumer services company fraudulently induced the Georgia private equity fund to buy $1.6 million of company shares. Various actions by Busch Slipakoff founding partner Bryan E. Busch — including calling Sionic board member Patrick Gahan to persuade him...

