Mylan Tries To Escape Pharmacy's EpiPen Antitrust Suit

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 5:46 PM EST) -- Mylan Pharmaceuticals has urged a Kansas federal judge to drop it from a suit alleging it inflated the price for the emergency allergy medication EpiPen, arguing the retail and online pharmacy operator behind the suit not only failed to show it is a direct purchaser but also failed to state an antitrust claim at all. Mylan told U.S. District Judge Daniel D. Crabtree on Friday that KPH Healthcare Services Inc.'s amended antitrust suit relies on a renewed claim of standing that should not even be looked at by the court, arguing "standing must be determined at the commencement of any action."...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS