Anthem Beats Proposed Class Action Over Knee Pain Implant

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has thrown out a proposed class action accusing Anthem of violating federal benefits law by refusing to pay for a knee pain treatment, finding the woman behind the suit hadn't shown her health plan was obligated to pick up the tab. On Friday, U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi tossed Maria Fortier's lawsuit claiming that Anthem's coverage denial for an implant device meant to alleviate knee pain ran afoul of the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Judge Scarsi tossed Fortier's original complaint in October, but allowed her to fix it by pointing out where exactly in the...

