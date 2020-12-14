Sicily Says Deals With BofA, UniCredit Are Void In Swap Suits

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 3:27 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for the Italian region of Sicily have told a court in London that the region is entitled to claw back interest payments from Bank of America and UniCredit, accusing the lenders of arranging debt restructuring deals that breached Italy's financial rules. Sicily's case, set out in a High Court defense and a separate counterclaim, is that the swap transaction it entered into with the banks to restructure the region's debts are "null and void" because they were not signed off by the region's legislative body, the Friday filings read. The region's government says it should be able recover the payments it...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS