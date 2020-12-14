Class Action Lessons From Top Court's Mastercard Ruling

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 10:58 AM GMT) -- A decision by Britain's court to revive a landmark consumer lawsuit against Mastercard has provided clarity for claims in the country's growing class action regime, with lawyers noting its focus on access to justice and the potential to unlock other big antitrust actions. The ruling at the Supreme Court has been closely watch for early lessons in the emergence of class action litigation in Britain. (Getty) The lawsuit, brought by former financial ombudsman Walter Merricks, claims that 46 million British consumers paid higher prices in shops over 16 years because of excessive swipe fees charged by Mastercard Inc. Friday's ruling was...

