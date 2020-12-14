Under Armour 'Rush' Fabric Won't Hasten Recovery, Suit Says

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:26 PM EST) -- Under Armour Inc. claims its "UA Rush" apparel line improves athletic performance by recycling the body's energy to increase blood circulation, but in reality the sports apparel company's fabric has no such benefits, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in New York federal court. Under Armour advertises its Rush products as "the fabric version of an infrared sauna" that recycles an athlete's body heat back into their muscles for more energy and a faster recovery, but the "far-infrared radiation" the clothing line supposedly reflects back to the athlete doesn't actually penetrate human skin, according to the complaint filed by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS