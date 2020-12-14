Ex-Abraaj CEO Would Get Unfair Trial In US, Expert Tells Court

Law360, London (December 14, 2020, 5:25 PM GMT) -- Former Abraaj Group Chief Executive Arif Naqvi would not get a fair trial if extradited to the U.S. to face allegations he stole hundreds of millions of dollars from his private equity firm because of COVID-19 restrictions at the prison where he would be held, an expert witness said at his London extradition hearing Monday. Giving evidence at Westminster Magistrates Court, U.S. Attorney Michael Baldassare said Naqvi's ability to prepare for trial and meet with his legal team would be impeded by measures put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at the prison where Naqvi will be held on...

