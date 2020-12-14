EA Outbids Take-Two, Snags UK's Codemasters In $1.2B Deal

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 6:41 PM EST) -- Video game titan Electronic Arts, led by Skadden, said Monday it plans to acquire U.K.-based game developer Codemasters, guided by Gowling WLG, in a $1.2 billion deal that outbid competing firm Take-Two Interactive. Monday's last-minute deal negates last month's planned £759 million ($1.01 billion) acquisition by Take-Two Interactive and indicates EA's intention to bolster its sports gaming empire, which includes such franchises as FIFA and Madden NFL, with Codemasters' stable of racing properties including Formula 1 and DiRT. "Electronic Arts and Codemasters have a shared ambition to lead the video game racing category," Codemasters Chairman Gerhard Florin said in a statement....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS