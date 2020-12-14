Justices Let Convictions Over $18.5M USDA Loan Fraud Stand

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to hear appeals from two businessmen convicted of securing government-backed loans through fraud, which ultimately left the U.S. Department of Agriculture on the hook for over $18.5 million. Brett C. Lillemoe and Pablo Calderon lost their last attempt to appeal their 2016 convictions for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit mail fraud. According to federal prosecutors, Lillemoe and Calderon presented forged shipping documents to Deutsche Bank AG and Colorado-based CoBank ACB in order to secure USDA-backed export loans for foreign banks, which later defaulted, costing the government millions. The pair were also ordered to...

