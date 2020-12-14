Amazon Retailer Can't Sell High Court On Epson Fight

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 7:10 PM EST) -- An online retailer's solitary legal fight against Epson ended Monday when the U.S. Supreme Court declined to hear his appeal of sanctions in the printer maker's case accusing him of selling altered ink cartridges on Amazon. The justices denied without comment a pro se petition for certiorari filed by Artem Koshkalda, who had argued that the Ninth Circuit in 2019 improperly affirmed a lower court ruling that "punished" his business, ART LLC, for how unrelated co-defendants were behaving in trademark litigation instigated in 2016 by Seiko Epson Corp. and Epson America Inc. over the sale of allegedly counterfeit ink cartridges mainly...

