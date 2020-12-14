Disputes Over Nuke System Oversight Caused Delays

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 5:32 PM EST) -- Friction between the Air Force and the National Nuclear Security Administration weakened the nuclear agency's oversight of hardware and software used to control weapons functions in aircraft, according to a government watchdog report. The Department of Energy's Office of the Inspector General found that the absence of a specific timeline in the NNSA's process for resolving interagency disputes magnified conflict between the two federal agencies over how many aircraft to test as well as changes to testing requirements. "Disagreements between NNSA and the Air Force on [Aircraft Monitor and Control system] tests to establish compatibility between the delivery aircraft and the...

