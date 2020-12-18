Biggest Illinois Decisions Of 2020

Law360 (December 18, 2020, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Seventh Circuit opened the door for companies to litigate some biometric privacy claims in federal court, while the Illinois Supreme Court brought the state's jurisdictional standards more in line with federal requirements, marking some of the year's biggest decisions in the Prairie State. Two Seventh Circuit rulings this year made it easier for companies to defend against some of the most common claims in Biometric Information Privacy Act lawsuits in federal court, with the Fox v. Dakkota Integrated Systems LLC decision answering a question on Article III standing that the court left open in the surprising Bryant v. Compass Group...

