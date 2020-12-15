3 Key Questions As Cleveland MLB Team Mulls New Name

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 10:08 PM EST) -- The Cleveland Major League Baseball club's decision to move away from the Native American name it has used for more than 100 years kicks off what trademark attorneys describe as a complex and delicate process that is fast becoming the "new normal" for teams facing pressure to drop disparaging monikers. The team announced Monday that it will start the process of changing the name "Indians," saying a review launched in July that included consultation with Native American groups highlighted the name's "negative impact." "Our decision to change the current name is phase one of a multi-phased process," team owner and CEO Paul...

