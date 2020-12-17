5 BIPA Cases That Moved The Needle In 2020

Law360 (December 17, 2020, 11:46 AM EST) -- A $650 million Facebook settlement and appellate rulings on standing and preemption were among the major developments in the evolving landscape of biometric privacy litigation in Illinois in 2020, as the state's landmark law exploded to national prominence. The negotiated resolution of privacy claims in the Facebook lawsuit — in which the social media giant was accused of using facial recognition technology without users' consent to fuel its photo tag suggestion feature — made enough waves this year to put companies doing business in Illinois on guard about claims under the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act. "For a statute that's been around...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS