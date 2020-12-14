Gov't Contractors Can't Make Unwanted Robocalls, FCC Says

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:43 PM EST) -- Federal and state contractors cannot make unsolicited robocalls on behalf of the government, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said Monday, redefining the term "person" in a robocalling statute. The ruling, dated Wednesday, overturns prior commission precedent from 2016 that excluded government contractors from the Telephone Consumer Protection Act's restrictions. "Federal and state contractors must obtain prior express consent to call consumers," the FCC wrote in its opinion, noting that government entities themselves would still be excluded from the TCPA. "We believe this interpretation best comports with longstanding legal precedent, while preserving the privacy rights of individuals as intended by Congress and...

