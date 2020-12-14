Judge Allows Immigrant Spouse Virus Check Suit To Proceed

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 3:49 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge Monday allowed an unnamed U.S. citizen to proceed with a suit claiming the government improperly denied economic impact payments to couples that include immigrant spouses without a Social Security number. The Northern District of Illinois courthouse in Chicago. A federal judge allowed a lawsuit to proceed that claims the government improperly denied economic impact payments to couples that include immigrant spouses, but dismissed individual defendants from the suit, including President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Christian K. Lee) The judge partially rejected the government's request to toss the putative class action challenging the government's administration of the payments of up...

