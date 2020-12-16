DOI Hid Emails On Nooksack Election Decision, 9th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 16, 2020, 9:17 PM EST) -- Former Nooksack Indian Tribe council candidates told the Ninth Circuit that the U.S. Department of the Interior illegally decided to recognize a disputed group of Nooksack leaders due to improper political influence, saying the agency intentionally hid emails that would have helped their case. Robert Doucette and three other ex-candidates told the circuit court Monday that the DOI had changed department policy regarding Nooksack elections "to accommodate inappropriate influence by a lobbyist," pointing to emails between a DOI lawyer and the lobbyist in early 2018. The former candidates also alleged that the DOI hid the emails "to aid and abet federal...

