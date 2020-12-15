5th Circ. Says Hoopa Valley Injury Suit Was Not Federal Matter

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 1:32 PM EST) -- A Fifth Circuit panel said Monday a Texas federal court was the wrong place for a firefighter's injury suit against the Hoopa Valley Tribe, dismissing the case even as it disagreed with a district court's sovereign immunity ruling. U.S. Circuit Judge Carolyn Dineen King wrote for the panel that firefighter Matthew Mitchell raised only state law tort claims against the tribe and member Orico Bailey, not any questions of federal law. And while Bailey, who felled a Hackberry tree with a chainsaw that landed on Mitchell during 2015 disaster recovery efforts, is a California resident, the panel said Mitchell couldn't establish...

