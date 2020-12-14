Restaurant Servers' Tips Suit Can Proceed, Pa. Judge Says

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:26 PM EST) -- Servers for a Northeast restaurant chain cannot move forward with their claims that the company failed to give notice about a tip-credit system, but they can proceed as a collective on claims the chain underpaid them for untipped work, a Pennsylvania federal judge ruled Monday. In an order, U.S. District Joshua D. Wolson said server Christina Reynolds, who brought the case against New Jersey-based Turning Point Holding Company LLC and its related entities, is not typical enough of the servers she sought to represent to bring a Pennsylvania Minimum Wage Act class action on the tip-credit issue. While she might not...

