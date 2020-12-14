Conservation Groups Sue To Block Utah Oil Lease

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 9:36 PM EST) -- The Trump administration is making an eleventh-hour attempt to rush the sale of an oil and gas lease in southeastern Utah without analyzing its overall environmental impacts, environmental and conservation groups told a D.C. federal court Monday. The Center for Biological Diversity, the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance and others allege in a lawsuit filed Monday that the Bureau of Land Management is attempting to expedite the Twin Bridges drilling project in Utah just before the end of President Donald Trump's term is up by not performing appropriate reviews. They claim that by avoiding the thorough reviews, the BLM has violated the...

