FCC Installs Trump Pick As 3rd Agency Republican

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 2:25 PM EST) -- The Federal Communications Commission has officially added Nathan Simington to its ranks as the third Republican member, wrapping up a fast-paced confirmation process that sought to install Simington before the end of the Trump administration. FCC Chairman Ajit Pai swore in Simington via a virtual ceremony Monday morning, according to the agency. The full Senate approved his nomination last week to replace outgoing Republican Michael O'Rielly. Today, Nathan Simington joins @AjitPaiFCC, @BrendanCarrFCC, @JRosenworcel, and @GeoffreyStarks as the newest @FCC Commissioner. #FCCGov #FCC101 pic.twitter.com/GXbN2Deznn — The FCC (@FCC) December 14, 2020 O'Rielly, a former Senate policy adviser, shared on Twitter that he's looking...

