NY Gym's Ch. 11 Plan On Hold Over Consumer Complaints

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge adjourned the Chapter 11 plan confirmation hearing of the parent company of New York Sports Clubs on Monday, saying concerns raised by attorneys general from multiple states about the treatment of gym members required additional plan negotiations and consideration. During the virtual confirmation hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi said that statements from the attorneys general of Massachusetts and Washington, D.C., that hundreds of consumer complaints had been received about how Town Sports International has been withholding refunds from members and refusing to cancel their membership agreements, gave him pause and needed to be dealt with...

