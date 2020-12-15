Ex-Southwest Worker's COBRA Suit Can't Get Off The Ground

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 4:21 PM EST) -- A Florida federal judge has tossed a former Southwest Airlines Co. employee's claims that the airline's board of trustees violated COBRA by failing to properly notify her of her right to stay on the company's health insurance plan after she was fired. U.S. District Judge William F. Jung granted the Southwest trustees' motion to dismiss the Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act suit on Monday, ruling that Cherrita Carter failed to identify a specific injury caused by the trustees' alleged actions that gave her standing to sue. In his order granting the motion, Judge Jung wrote that Carter couldn't claim she was...

