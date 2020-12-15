Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

White House Must Release Records On Enviro Reg Overhaul

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge said Monday the White House Council on Environmental Quality must produce hundreds of documents related to its overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act, deciding after reviewing them that the release is not likely to harm agency deliberations.

U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad said the Southern Environmental Law Center is entitled to more information about the administration's attempt to rewrite NEPA regulations. The SELC requested documents in 2018 and sued when they were not produced quickly. The group received a batch in May, but of the roughly 8,500 pages released, about 5,000 were fully redacted....

