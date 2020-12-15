White House Must Release Records On Enviro Reg Overhaul

Law360 (December 15, 2020, 2:59 PM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge said Monday the White House Council on Environmental Quality must produce hundreds of documents related to its overhaul of the National Environmental Policy Act, deciding after reviewing them that the release is not likely to harm agency deliberations. U.S. District Judge Glen E. Conrad said the Southern Environmental Law Center is entitled to more information about the administration's attempt to rewrite NEPA regulations. The SELC requested documents in 2018 and sued when they were not produced quickly. The group received a batch in May, but of the roughly 8,500 pages released, about 5,000 were fully redacted....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS