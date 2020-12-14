GE Can't Get Hands On Baker McKenzie Docs In Turbine Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied General Electric's bid to get documents from a related malpractice case against Baker McKenzie over seized Australian gas turbines, ruling that the court already upheld the company's attorney-client privilege over the documents and that GE did not ask the court to reconsider. U.S. District Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox's order said APR Energy PLC correctly pointed out in its opposition brief that he "explicitly upheld APR's assertions of attorney client privilege and attorney work product protection" in his April order. "At no time did GE: (i) seek reconsideration of the April 29, 2020 order...

