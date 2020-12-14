Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

GE Can't Get Hands On Baker McKenzie Docs In Turbine Suit

Law360 (December 14, 2020, 11:57 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge on Monday denied General Electric's bid to get documents from a related malpractice case against Baker McKenzie over seized Australian gas turbines, ruling that the court already upheld the company's attorney-client privilege over the documents and that GE did not ask the court to reconsider.

U.S. District Judge Kevin Nathaniel Fox's order said APR Energy PLC correctly pointed out in its opposition brief that he "explicitly upheld APR's assertions of attorney client privilege and attorney work product protection" in his April order.

"At no time did GE: (i) seek reconsideration of the April 29, 2020 order...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!